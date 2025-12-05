A better way to research tax: Avi for Tax Research now inside the Avalara Portal
Tax questions slow teams down, so we brought the answers closer. Avi for Tax Research is now available directly inside the Avalara Portal, giving you instant access to authoritative tax guidance without leaving your workflow.
Powered by Avalara Tax Research, our trusted library of citation-backed content, Avi helps you move faster and make confident decisions supported by verified data.
A smarter way to research tax
AI meets compliance
Guided by the broader Avalara AI vision, this enhancement embeds intelligent, real-time support into the solutions customers already use. With Avi at the center, your team can ask questions, access documentation, and make decisions faster.
By connecting Avi directly with Avalara Tax Research, you get intelligent search powered by reliable, regularly updated tax data, all in one seamless experience. Whether you’re confirming product taxability, checking exemption rules, or looking for jurisdiction-specific thresholds, you can now do it without switching tools or interrupting your workflow.
What this means for your team
Here’s how this enhancement changes the way your team works with tax data.
- No extra sign-ins. Avi for Tax Research is now embedded in the Avalara Portal, so you can access information with your existing credentials.
- Faster, law-backed answers. Get reliable and verified tax content in seconds and spend less time searching through tax code or external sites.
- Seamless experience. Research, calculate, manage, and file tax all within the same platform for a more connected workflow.
Grounded in proven tax data
Avalara Tax Research is built on a foundation of regulatory accuracy and scale. The platform houses over 23,000 pre-answered questions, with data spanning all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and key global jurisdictions. It’s updated regularly to reflect changes in tax rules, helping you stay ahead of shifting obligations. If a rule has changed, Avalara Tax Research reflects it correctly.
With integrated cross-border trade libraries, you gain access to essential trade data — such as tariff rates, restrictions, and regulations — supporting product classification using HS codes, cross-border shipments, and more to help you make informed business decisions.
Simplify compliance with Avi
If you’re an Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Tax Research user, the next time you sign in to the Avalara Portal, try asking Avi a question. If you’re not using Avalara Tax Research yet, now’s the time to see how AI and authoritative compliance content can work together to support your business.
Try Avi for Tax Research with a 7-day free trial here — accelerate decision-making and strengthen compliance accuracy.
