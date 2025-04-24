Tanmay Vankalas
Senior Product Marketing Manager
Tanmay Vankalas is a passionate product marketer who specializes in transforming complex, technical products into compelling stories that resonate with customers and drive adoption. At Avalara, Tanmay leads product marketing for the Content and Exemptions portfolio, helping businesses navigate the intricate world of tax compliance with clarity and confidence. With a sharp focus on messaging, positioning, and go-to-market strategy, he bridges the gap between product innovation and market understanding—crafting narratives that connect technical depth with business impact.