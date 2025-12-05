Key takeaways

The November partner webinar focused on three key themes: innovation, enablement, and partner appreciation.

New tools for partner enablement are coming soon: a standardized onboarding experience, the Partner Success Playbook, gamified learning options, and AI-powered resources.

Avalara is utilizing AI across our platform to make compliance faster, more reliable, and more accessible with reporting and insights, AI-guided tax research, integrations, and embedded experiences.

Partners should register for the MVP Contest and stay tuned for the next partner webinar in Q1 2026. Avalara partners came together this November to explore the next chapter of compliance innovation. Our latest partner webinar showcased how agentic AI, automation, and new enablement tools are transforming the way partners grow, collaborate, and deliver value to customers. The webinar focused on three key themes — innovation, enablement, and partner appreciation — all rooted in the Avalara commitment to shared success. When partners thrive, the entire ecosystem grows stronger.

How AI is shaping the future of compliance

At the heart of the session was a deep dive into Avalara agentic AI strategy — how Avalara is embedding AI across its platform to make compliance faster, more reliable, and more accessible. New and upcoming capabilities include:

AI-powered reporting and insights. Generate reports, surface anomalies, and identify audit risks using simple prompts.

Generate reports, surface anomalies, and identify audit risks using simple prompts. AI-guided tax research. Ask questions in plain language and get trusted, citation-backed answers instantly from our extensive tax content library.

Ask questions in plain language and get trusted, citation-backed answers instantly from our extensive tax content library. Agentic AI integrations. Through technologies such as Google’s A2A protocol and model context protocol (MCP) servers, partners can connect their own AI tools directly to Avalara systems — Have Your Agent Call Our Agent™.

Through technologies such as Google’s A2A protocol and model context protocol (MCP) servers, partners can connect their own AI tools directly to Avalara systems — Have Your Agent Call Our Agent™. Embedded AI experiences. Integrations within ecommerce platforms and ERPs, such as NetSuite, enable automated onboarding, exemption validation, and transparent tax explanations within a single workflow.

The Avalara LLM Framework for Agentic Applications (ALFA) ensures all innovations are built with security, fairness, transparency, and human oversight at the core.

New tools for partner enablement — coming soon!

Webinar attendees also got a sneak peek at our expanded investment in partner enablement and success — aimed at making it easier to onboard, collaborate, and grow. A new standardized onboarding experience is in the works to help partners ramp up faster with structured learning paths, technical certification, and milestone tracking. Complementing this, the Partner Success Playbook will feature battle cards, pricing guidance, and industry use cases to empower partners so they can better engage with customers and identify growth opportunities. To keep training engaging and accessible, Avalara also will introduce modular, gamified learning options and AI-powered tools designed to strengthen partners’ value-selling skills and provide details on the latest solutions. These resources will be available in the Avalara Partner Portal — the central hub for enablement materials, co-branded assets, and registering opportunities. Partners can also access personalized support through the Partner Engagement Desk at PartnerEngagementDesk@avalara.com.

Celebrating partner achievements

We know that your growth is our collective success — so we opened the webinar with a celebration of partner accomplishments across 2025, including milestone tier advancements, the ongoing Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Contest, and upcoming Partner Awards. 2025 tier graduations recognized partners advancing to new program levels — Authorized, Preferred, and Premier — unlocking greater benefits such as marketing support, enablement tools, and recurring incentives.

recognized partners advancing to new program levels — Authorized, Preferred, and Premier — unlocking greater benefits such as marketing support, enablement tools, and recurring incentives. The MVP Contest continues to energize the network, with prizes including: $5,000 in cash for the top 15 individual partner reps based on invoiced referral fees All-expense-paid trips for two to the 2026 Masters Tournament for the top five partner companies based on year-over-year growth

continues to energize the network, with prizes including: Partners were also reminded to keep an eye out for the 2025 Partner Awards, which will honor excellence in categories such as Technology Partner of the Year, Consulting Partner of the Year, Accountant Firm of the Year, and Rising Star.

Growing together in the era of intelligent compliance

Overall, the webinar reinforced a continued focus on the three goals that guide the partner program: Drive profitable and sustainable growth. Accelerate time to revenue and open new opportunities through automation and integration. Create peace of mind. Deliver audit-ready accuracy, global scalability, and trusted reliability through AI precision and human oversight. Make it easier to do business. Simplify partner engagement with intuitive tools, AI-infused support, and a commitment to responsiveness. Our ecosystem of technology, consulting, and accounting partners continues to expand — and with AI, the opportunities are multiplying. Whether it’s streamlining operations, improving compliance accuracy, or opening new revenue channels, Avalara intelligent automation is helping partners deliver greater value to every customer.

What’s next

As 2025 comes to a close, partners are encouraged to: Register for the MVP Contest for a chance to win prizes and recognition.

for a chance to win prizes and recognition. Explore AI and integration resources at developer.avalara.com.

developer.avalara.com. Stay tuned for the next partner webinar in Q1 2026, where we’ll announce award winners and unveil new AI-driven features.

The future is partner-powered

The Avalara November 2025 partner webinar showcased an exciting reality: The future of compliance is agentic, intelligent, and collaborative. We’re not just keeping up with change. We’re driving it and building what’s next — together.

Avalara November partner webinar FAQ