Kentucky finally opens for DTC alcohol shipments, but with a catch

Originally published December 14, 2020.

Update March 15, 2021: Kentucky HB 415 was signed into law on March 12, 2021. See below for details.

Update March 5, 2021: Kentucky may soon allow holders of a direct shipper license to use third parties to fulfill shipments. The Bluegrass State authorized direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipments of beer, wine, and spirits last year, but not the use of fulfillment houses. This oversight has an enormous impact on wineries lacking widespread national distribution, as they typically use licensed fulfillment houses to reach customers in other states.

House Bill 415 (2021) allows direct shipper licensees to use a third-party fulfillment house that holds a storage license or transporter’s license (it doesn’t need an alcoholic beverage license). A third party may operate from the premises of the direct-shipper licensee or from another business location.

The direct shipper licensee — not the fulfillment house — will be liable for any violations of KRS 242.250, 242.260, 242.270, or 244.080 by the third party.

The measure was introduced February 9, 2021, and is already on its way to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk. It will take effect “upon its passage and approval by the Governor or upon its otherwise becoming a law.” The governor has 10 days (excluding Sundays) to act on a bill after it’s received.

Original post follows.