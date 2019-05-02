Top challenges for direct sellers in a COVID-19 world
DATE
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
TIME
10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST
DURATION
1 hour
COST
Free
How direct sellers engage with customers and improve social selling is changing by the minute due to COVID-19. One thing about this industry we all know is that direct selling is resilient and will thrive, while other industries struggle to survive. The challenges of direct selling are amplified with the spread of COVID-19 so we brought together a panel of folks to address these challenges and offer tips and solutions for managing them. The issues we'll discuss include:
- Social selling — what will change
- Customer experience — strategies to continue to provide an end-to-end solution
- Payments and commissions
- Security of payments
- Tax compliance and COVID-19 tax relief
- Currency exchange rate volatility and cash flow disruption
- Technology and finance — strategies to operationalize efficiencies
Speakers
Brian Brown
Strategic Partner Manager at Avalara
Colt Passey
SVP of Business Development at Nexio/Complete Merchant Solutions
Ben Bingham
Director of Global Sales at Hyperwallet
Jared Van Orden
FX Consultant at GPS Capital Markets