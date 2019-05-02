How direct sellers engage with customers and improve social selling is changing by the minute due to COVID-19. One thing about this industry we all know is that direct selling is resilient and will thrive, while other industries struggle to survive. The challenges of direct selling are amplified with the spread of COVID-19 so we brought together a panel of folks to address these challenges and offer tips and solutions for managing them. The issues we'll discuss include:

Social selling — what will change



Customer experience — strategies to continue to provide an end-to-end solution



Payments and commissions



Security of payments

Tax compliance and COVID-19 tax relief



Currency exchange rate volatility and cash flow disruption

Technology and finance — strategies to operationalize efficiencies

