Manage the sales tax exemption certificates you need to maintain compliance
Exemption certificate management for businesses, customers, and vendors
Fill out the form to get started
Manage the sales tax exemption certificates you need to maintain compliance
Exemption certificate management for businesses, customers, and vendors
Fill out the form to get started
Why manage exemption certificates with Avalara
Improve customer experience
Create a better purchase experience for your customers with fewer headaches for your team
Collect and apply certificates at the point of sale, regardless of whether your customers purchase in person, over the phone, or online
Streamline certificate collection to speed up transaction times
Improve cash flow by reducing tax calculation errors that can result in rebilling and delayed orders
Upload certificates online or by taking a photo in the mobile app
Automatically apply exemptions when a valid certificate is on file, reducing credits and rebills
Enable customers to upload existing certificates or submit information to generate a new one
Meet compliance requirements
Maintain records and access them easily from different finance and ecommerce systems
Keep up with new collection requirements due to remote employees, drop shipping, inventory storage, and economic thresholds, which can be triggered by exempt sales in some states
Manage a secure, centralized document repository to access for future purchases, generate reports, and reference during audits
Get alerts when documents are expiring and automatically generate renewal request emails
Confirm certificates are valid at the point of collection without expending additional resources
Provide read-only access to business departments, sales teams, partners, and external auditors
Increase resource efficiency
Manage compliance as you scale, with flexibility for your team and your changing tech stack
Keep all required documents up to date in a centrally managed location, accessible to multiple departments and business systems
Provide secure document access to remote employees
Offload compliance expertise so your team can focus on revenue-generating tasks
Integrate your ERP, CRM, accounting, and other systems with any of our 1000+ signed partner integrations
AUTOMATE AND MANAGE VENDOR EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management saves time and improves efficiency
It costs time and money to manually manage sales tax exemption certificates. And if your certificates are incorrect you could overpay on taxes and put your vendor at risk. Save time, protect customers, and be more efficient with certificate automation from Avalara Vendor Exemption Management.
Save time and promote more efficient use of resources through automation
Improve supply chain agility
Centralize storage of exemption certificates for easy access
Avalara offers a robust set of features and benefits to simplify your exemptions
Published, standardized APIs
Proactive collection during checkout
2D barcode technology
Secure, wizard-based customer portal with digital signature
Single sign-on access through identity management programs
Integrated search to access any certificate
Avalara offers a robust set of features and benefits to simplify your exemptions
Published, standardized APIs
Proactive collection during checkout
2D barcode technology
Secure, wizard-based customer portal with digital signature
Single sign-on access through identity management programs
Integrated search to access any certificate
Trusted by
Manage exemption certificates
Avalara AvaTax
Basic exemption management
For businesses with a limited number of certificates to manage, Avalara AvaTax includes AvaTax Exemptions. Apply tax exemptions and collect supporting documentation with a platform powered by Avalara CertCapture.
Request, store, and manage exemption certificates
Generate reports for internal or external audits
Get basic exemption services with no-touch onboarding
“We were not properly collecting exemption certificates before we used AvaTax. We are in complete compliance now.”
— Kellie Harrell, CPA
TriEst Ag Group, Inc
Avalara CertCapture
Advanced compliance document services
Avalara CertCapture can help businesses with more complex compliance document management needs. Available as a stand-alone product, CertCapture also integrates with AvaTax for more sophisticated exemption services.
Collect, verify, store, and access certificates
Outsource validating, reporting, and compliance-related administrative tasks to Managed Services
Create an auditor dashboard for improved access to requested documents
“CertCapture has made managing tax exemption certificates simple.”
— Catherine Roggenbuck,
Jamf
Generate and issue exemption certificates to vendors
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management
Streamline and optimize the vendor exemption process
Exemption certificates are essential for avoiding sales tax on exempt purchases. If you get them wrong, it may mean overpayment, audits, and supply chain delays for you and your customers. This can impact your cash flow and business reputation.
Automated exemption certificate management helps you avoid the following:
- Overpayment
- Credit rebilling
- Product delivery delays
Choose the right product for your business:
AvaTax
CertCapture
Vendor Exemption Management
Manage dozens to hundreds of certificates
Manage hundreds to millions of certificates and specialized documents
Generate, issue, and manage exemption certificates for your vendors automatically online
Integrate with AvaTax
Manage basic customer account information
Request documents from customers
Store exemption certificate images
Perform bulk document requests
Outsource document management with Managed Services
Automate data exchanges and API
Integrate with POS and ecommerce systems
Manage advanced customer documents
Manage basic vendor account information
Create and send documents to vendors
Report on outgoing certificates
3 steps to document compliance
01
Collect and verify documents from customers at the point of purchase
02
Maintain a document database and alert customers when certificates are about to expire
03
Access documents when generating reports or during audits
"I can’t imagine going back to the way we did it before. Today it would be a full-time job for one or two people, and the possibility of an audit would be nerve-wracking if we didn’t have everything accurately aligned and readily available”
— Sarah Musser, Operations Manager
Bartlett Bearing Company
Frequently asked questions
CertCapture is designed for companies that manage a large number of exemption certificates, from smaller manufacturers to enterprise organizations. It easily scales with business changes and growth.
Avalara’s exemption certificate experts are available to help you migrate from manual processes to the automated world. Choose the level of support you need, from a standard plan to customized implementation.
Though many ERPs support document attachments within a customer record, they can’t apply the information in the document to customer transactions.
Requesting certificates for prior purchases is time-consuming, inconvenient, and can delay order processing. In addition, you may end up exempting tax based on an expired, invalid, or incomplete certificate, which can put you at risk during an audit.
CertCapture consolidates paper and digital certificates into a single, easily accessible document repository. Any certificates you need to collect for future purchases can be processed automatically, at the point of purchase, improving customer experience and reducing workload for staff.
During an audit, access the certificates you need with just a few clicks. You can also create a secure portal for auditors to access the documents they need without having to bother your staff.
Determining whether a customer is taxable is a part of the sales and invoicing process for exempt sellers. Avalara AvaTax and CertCapture work together to properly assess the taxability of a transaction, verify whether a current certificate is on file, and apply the tax or exemption accordingly.
CertCapture also supplies information for reporting and works with Avalara returns products for returns preparation and filing.
Pricing depends on several factors unique to each business. The cost consists of a one-time setup fee, charges related to the number of certificates you manage, and any Professional Services you use for implementation. To get an estimate, contact one of our exemption experts. They’ll talk to you about your business and recommend a solution based on your needs.
The time it takes to implement CertCapture depends on the number of certificates you need to migrate, the number of customers in your system, and the number of entities within your business. To find out more, contact one of our exemption experts who can give you an estimate.
"If SST wasn’t a thing, I’d be paying Avalara for those transactions and returns. It’s astounding how many companies don’t understand those benefits."
— Paul Jackson, CFO, Aseptico
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Compliance risk
|Tax expertise
|Tax complexity
|Increased compliance
|Manual costs
Cost savings
"Having Avalara means I don’t have to hire someone just to monitor and adjust our tax settings. None of us wants to be in that business, and we love being able to trust it to Avalara."
— Emily Pfieffer, Vice President, Marketing and Digital, Berkshire
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Company growth
|Improved processes
|Tax complexity
|Increased compliance
|Process inefficiency
Enabled growth
|Compliance risk
"I feel confident with what we can provide to any state auditor who comes in. And we can do it remotely because they can access my information easily over the internet."
— Jean Treimanis, CFO, JL Marine Systems
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Company growth
|Improved processes
|Exemption management
|Managed exemptions
|Disparate systems
"Hands down, the most important thing is knowing that we’re compliant. It helps me sleep better at night"
— Julie Meredith, Director of Accounting and Administration, Elettric80
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Company growth
|Improved processes
|Tax complexity
|Increased compliance
|Process inefficiency
"It does everything we need it to do, is competitively priced, and it looks like a modern app"
— Joe Rossmeissl, Corporate Controller, Pacon
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Company growth
|Flexible implementation
|Tax complexity
|Increased compliance
|Process inefficiency
Improved processes
"It was a simple, turnkey process, and when we have questions, the team at Avalara is very responsive."
— Lois Browne, Vice President of Finance
|Tax challenges
|Results
|Company growth
|Enabled growth
|Compliance risk
|Improved processes
|Cost savings