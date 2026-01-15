Tariffs in 2026: How new trade rules impact your business

The number of tariff changes implemented by the Trump administration in 2025 caught many businesses off guard, as did the speed at which U.S. tariffs changed. Tariff policies in 2026 could be just as volatile. To remain in compliance and avoid disruptions, businesses must prepare to institute tariff changes quickly. Attending Avalara Trade and Tariff Tuesdays webinars will help you keep your finger on the pulse of tariff changes, as will reading this blog; it will be updated throughout the year as new information becomes available.

Key takeaways

Tariffs will likely disrupt and reshape the global economy in 2026. President Trump continues to be a proponent of tariffs, and other countries may change their own tariff policies. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is also up for renewal.

The Supreme Court is determining the fate of tariffs established under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). If it rules against the IEEPA tariffs, the government may be required to refund the revenue it’s collected under IEEPA. The administration will also seek other ways to impose tariffs.

A growing number of countries are looking to reduce or eliminate their de minimis exemptions for low-value imports, as the U.S. did in 2025. Some countries could place fees on ecommerce shipments as well.

2026 tariffs timeline

Here are some of the most impactful tariff changes of 2026, by month.

January 1, 2026

How to comply with tariff changes

The most effective way for businesses to comply with tariff changes in 2026 and beyond is to use technology that tracks and implements new policies for you. Avalara Cross-Border delivers real-time customs duty and import tax calculation using AI-driven 10-digit tariff classification codes for consumer products across more than 180 countries. It takes into account global rule and regulation content, including trade restrictions, de minimis thresholds, and country-level changes. Whatever tools you use to manage tariffs, it's important to maintain meticulous records.

FAQs about tariffs in 2026

Will enforcement efforts increase in 2026?

Probably. In fiscal year 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued 2,218 trade penalties and collected more than $216 billion in total duty, taxes, and fees. “CBP uses the latest data analytics tools to uncover tariff evasion schemes,” the agency explains, “including undervaluation, misclassification, transshipment, antidumping and countervailing duty violations, illegitimate shell companies, and ‘double dipping’ by claiming more than one tariff exemption to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.”

How could the Supreme Court decision impact U.S. tariffs this year?

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. If the court strikes down the IEEPA tariffs, the U.S. government could be required to refund the duties collected under IEEPA. It will also likely look for other ways to impose new tariffs, such as via Section 232 or Section 301.

Are other countries changing their tariff rules too?