Nevada has changed its deadline to file and pay state sales and use tax, shortening the filing period. Tax returns for the January 2026 filing period are due February 20, 2026.

Previously, many taxpayers had until the last day of the month to file and pay sales and use taxes. Starting with the January 2026 filing period, the due date to file returns and pay sales and use tax is the 20th day of the month following the reporting period.

The filing and payment deadline was altered by Assembly Bill 594, which was signed into law in June 2025. However, the Nevada Department of Taxation didn’t announce the new due dates until January 23, 2026, giving taxpayers little time to learn of the change and prepare for it.

The filing deadline change isn’t loudly advertised on the department’s website, but information can be found if you look for it. A PDF of sales and use tax general information states that Nevada sales and use taxes are due and payable on or before the 20th day of the month.



Next steps for Nevada taxpayers

All businesses required to file Nevada sales and use tax returns must comply with the new due dates. The Department of Taxation is encouraging businesses “to adjust their internal processes and accounting systems to ensure compliance with the new deadline and avoid potential penalties or interest.”

The Department plans to update resources and provide reminders and filing instructions before February 20, 2026.



