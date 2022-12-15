Introduction

As international online sales continue their exponential rise, businesses around the world are racing to capture new revenue streams across borders. But growth comes with complexity. The global B2B ecommerce market is forecast to almost double — soaring from $32.1 trillion in 2025 to $62.2 trillion in 2030. Meanwhile, global B2C ecommerce is projected to hit $16.83 trillion by 2030. This growth represents a massive opportunity for sellers — but it also introduces significant regulatory, logistical, and compliance challenges. To understand how companies are adapting, Avalara and Censuswide surveyed over 900 global executives across 17 countries. Respondents work at retail, manufacturing, and logistics service/transport provider companies with revenues of $5 million or more. The key takeaway? Cross-border ecommerce is the norm — but it’s getting harder to manage. This guide will help you better understand why, and what your business needs to do to help position itself for cross-border success and stability.

Executive summary: Key findings Cross-border selling is the norm 91% of businesses sell and ship cross-border. 92% of those sell internationally via marketplaces. 91%

Challenges to global expansion

75% say complying with HS codes is difficult

38% incurred fines due to tariff misclassification

35% struggle to calculate duties and taxes

22% don’t display full landed costs — impacting sales and customer satisfaction

What’s next?

46% believe cross-border ecommerce will become more challenging

38% expect trade wars and tariff changes to become more problematic

81% plan to adjust their supply chains due to trade changes

48% are investing in new technology

Why global compliance is hard

Despite high adoption rates, the regulatory and operational challenges of cross-border selling are real. For companies earning $100–499.99 million in annual revenue, nearly half (46%) described the international ecommerce environment as “difficult.” Much of that difficulty stems from the complexity and cost of global compliance. The added cost of tariffs and duties ranks as the top concern among cross-border sellers, cited by 42% of businesses. While nearly half of the goods they ship qualify as de minimis — exempt from duties — the rest are subject to added costs that can shrink margins and discourage global sales. Calculating duties and taxes accurately is critical for compliance, yet 35% of businesses said doing so is one of their greatest challenges. Assigning the correct Harmonized System (HS) codes — a vital step for customs clearance — is another major hurdle. More than a third (37%) of surveyed businesses also said customs regulations and classification are top concerns. The pain points don’t stop there. Businesses frequently report issues like high delivery and supply chain costs, costly returns, and even customer refusal of shipments. A lack of transparency around landed costs — admitted by 22% of respondents — contributes to poor user experiences and abandoned carts. In short, global compliance is hard — and getting it right requires tools, expertise, and technology that help businesses navigate the rules, reduce costs, and build customer trust.

Global tax rules aren’t standing still. In fact, more than a third of businesses say they’re struggling to keep up with shifting regulations and tariffs. Trade wars, retaliatory duties, and increasing scrutiny from customs are creating real uncertainty — especially in the U.S., where 83% of businesses fear the impact of sudden tariff changes. Businesses were asked to identify their main cross-border ecommerce challenges. Results show they’re concerned about costs and compliance. Added costs of tariffs and duties are their No. 1 problem, mentioned by 42% of all respondents. On average, just under half (49%) of goods shipped by the businesses qualify as de minimis, meaning they are exempt from duties. The remainder are subject to duties and tariffs. This will all change again come August 29 when the U.S. will end the de minimis exemption for all nations, meaning every good shipped must have an HS code assigned to it and will be subject to the corresponding duties and taxes. With thousands of international tax and rate updates every year, staying current isn’t just hard — it’s critical. Keeping your business up to date with the latest compliance changes can be challenging when you’re looking at a moving target. Get more details on the benefits and challenges of tackling tariffs when it comes to cross-border trade by reading the full guide.

International trade might be becoming essential for ecommerce retailers, but that doesn’t mean compliance is getting any easier. Thankfully, technology is keeping pace and even helping to blaze the trail forward. Among the challenges noted by businesses surveyed were complications regarding Harmonized System (HS) code classification. Moreover, when respondents were specifically asked if they find it difficult complying with HS codes, 75% said they do. Discover more about what businesses anticipate are the main cross-border ecommerce challenges, and how they’re using technology to help future-proof their operations.

75% say Harmonized System codes are a top challenge 3 in 4 businesses said complying with HS code classification is difficult. 75%

