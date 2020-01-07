French VAT returns

The thresholds for VAT reporting periods in France are as follows:

Monthly VAT returns – all VAT-registered entities will start with monthly filing unless they fall under the rules of a special scheme

Quarterly VAT returns – Going forward if the annual VAT liability is under €4,000 then filing periods may be reduced

No VAT return – for certain industries and activities, reporting can be on an activity-only basis

However, in practise the tax authorities will apply their judgement. For example, most conference organisers will be on a no-activity basis. The provision of services has lower VAT return thresholds.