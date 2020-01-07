Where goods are held in a warehouse for multiple customers, and remain under the control of the foreign company, the obligation to French VAT register was removed in 2007. Instead, the customer can record the VAT transaction under the VAT domestic reverse charge mechanism.

The customer would need to have a French VAT registration to apply this.One key requirement to the French Consignment Stock exemption is that the goods are sold within 3 months of their arrival into France. In addition, it is possible for the foreign company to French VAT register with the written agreement of its customer.