France SAF-T
France introduced the Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) on 1 January 2014.
France’s version of SAF-T, Fichier des écritures comptables (FEC), is aligned to the national chart of accounts, the Plan Comptable General. It is therefore at variance with the global OECD standard, see below. At present French SAF-T is only a required on-demand by the tax authorities, usually prior to a VAT audit by the French Tax authorities.
The required format is .txt.
About SAF-T
SAF-T is an electronic schema developed for the efficient exchange of information between the tax authorities and businesses. It was created by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2005 as a standard to be used globally to ensure consistency from country-to-country to facilitate exchange of data between tax authorities. The file requirements are expressed using XML, although the EU does not specify the exact file format.
There are generally five reporting requirements:
- 1.General ledger and supporting journals
- 2. Accounts payable, including supplier master data and invoices
- 3. Accounts Receivable, with customer master data and invoices
- 4. Warehouse inventories, and master data
- 5. Fixed assets ledger, including amortisation
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- France
- French VAT registration
- French VAT returns
- French VAT rates and VAT compliance
- France VAT invoice requirements
- French VAT reverse charge
- French consignment and call off stock
- French VAT recovery
- French Intrastat DEB
- French EC Sales Lists (ESL)
- France SAF-T
- French e-invoicing reporting
- Fiscal representative in France
- EU VAT on digital services
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom