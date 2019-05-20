France VAT invoice requirements
French VAT obligations for the layout and disclosures to be made on invoices conforms with the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Date of issuance and storage of French invoices
French VAT invoices must be issued at the time of the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for six years. France now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
French invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
- Date of issuance
- A unique, sequential number
- VAT number of the supplier
- Full address of the supplier and customer
- Full description of the goods or services provided
- Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
- Unit prices, if applicable
- A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
- The net, taxable value of the supply
- The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT broken out by rate
- The gross, total amount of the invoice
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- France
- French VAT registration
- French VAT returns
- French VAT rates and VAT compliance
- France VAT invoice requirements
- French VAT reverse charge
- French consignment and call off stock
- French VAT recovery
- French Intrastat DEB
- French EC Sales Lists (ESL)
- France SAF-T
- French e-invoicing reporting
- Fiscal representative in France
- EU VAT on digital services
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom