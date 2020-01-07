French EC Sales Lists (ESL)

If a French VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services (since the 2010 VAT Package) to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then reporting of the transaction must be submitted.

Unlike most of the rest of the EU member states, France does not require a separate ESL. Instead, details are provided through the French Intrastat DEB filing.

When should French ESLs be filed?

Transactions are filed in France on a monthly basis in the Intrastat filing.

Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
