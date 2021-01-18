EU customs and import VAT representative

Non-EU resident businesses must have in place an EU-resident representative for the purposes of customs clearance and import VAT. This is requirement of the EU’s Union Custom Code (UCC) where the importer cannot present an EORI number associated with EU residency. The indirect representative will be jointly and severally liable for any customs duties (tariffs) and import VAT due as they act as an indirect representative (see below).

A single EU representative may represent their customer in any EU member state for the purposes of customs imports. This is a separate requirement from VAT fiscal representation.

There are two forms of customs representation. In either case, the rep must be officially registered with their local tax office: