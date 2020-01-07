Foreign businesses established in another EU country can reclaim any Italian VAT through the EU 8th Directive VAT system. The system for the reclaim of Italian VAT for companies from other EU companies was overhauled and simplified in 2010.

EU companies can now submit Italian VAT recovery applications through an online portal operated by their own national tax authority. This is then processed and submitted to the Italian tax authority which must refund the VAT directly to the company. The deadline for submissions is 30 September of the year following the year in which the invoice was raised.