Italian intrastat

Italy underwent an extensive reform of its Intrastat and VAT reporting at the start of 2017. Below is a summary of the new rules for Intrastat. EU Intrastat declarations enable member states to capture information on trading and the movement of goods between Italy and other EU member states. If was introduced as part of the EU’s creation of the single market for goods and services in 1993.

When do Italian Intrastat declarations have to be completed?

When Italian VAT registered companies, either resident or non-resident, sell or transfer goods across its national borders, this intra-community trade needs to be recorded in the Intrastat declaration. Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Italy as ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Italy as ‘arrivals’. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’). In Italy, foreign companies must first seek written approval from the tax authorities of their intention to trade. This is a separate process from the application for a VAT number. Once approved, the company is entered into the Archive of Entities Authorised to Perform Intra-Community Transactions (the ‘Archive’).