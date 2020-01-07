Polish VAT rates and VAT compliance

Poland follows the VAT compliance of the European Union, set out in the VAT Directive. However, it still sets its own VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Poland must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Polish tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Polish VAT returns briefing.

oups, broths, homogenised and dietetic food; food for babies and small children, as well as teats, nappies and car seats; hygienic articles (sanitary napkins, hygienic tampons, diapers); books, brochures, leaflets and similar materials, printed, even in single sheets; regional or local magazines only, for the rest of ex 4902 group 8% applies; children’s, picture, drawing or colouring books; maps and hydrographic maps or similar maps of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographic plans and globes, printed; other printed articles, including printed pictures and photographs – only regional or local magazines (any electronic version of the goods mentioned above)

Non-resident traders providing taxable supplies in Poland are required to comply with the local VAT rules and rates. In terms of accounting and recording, this covers:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Poland determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 7 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.