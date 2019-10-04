Polish VAT returns

Any company registered with the Polish tax authorities (see our Polish VAT registration briefing) as a non-resident VAT trader must report taxable transactions. Since 1 October 2020, this is via Polish SAF-T transaction reporting rather than a summary VAT return.

How often are Polish VAT returns required? In Poland returns may be filed electronically or manually. The default tax period for VAT in Poland is one calendar month. However, the VAT reporting period, quarterly or monthly, can be selected by a business when registering using the VAT-R form. If a business chooses to file quarterly returns it may still be required to make monthly VAT pre-payments depending on turnover. Only businesses with a turnover of less than PLN5,068,000 may make quarterly payments. Businesses supplying “sensitive” goods such as steel, fuel and rough gold must make monthly returns and payments. What Polish VAT can be deducted? In addition to declaring sales or output VAT in the Polish return, companies can offset this by the corresponding input or purchase VAT. There are some exceptions, including: Accommodation and restaurant services

Cars where the vehicle is not used exclusively for business purposes (under certain circumstances 50% of the input VAT may be deducted)

What are the deadlines for filing Polish VAT returns?

Polish monthly or quarterly VAT returns are due on the 25th of the month following the period end. Any Polish VAT due must be paid at the same time. In the case where a business has opted to file quarterly returns but is required to make monthly prepayments, VAT due for the quarter should be paid as below: Obligatory prepayment in first two months of the quarter of an amount equivalent to one third of the total VAT paid in the previous quarter

VAT due in the third month is calculated using the VAT return for that quarter

Type of return Frequency Filing deadline Document Format VAT return Monthly 25th of the following month VAT 7 PDF Quaterly 25th of the following month VAT 7K XML EC listing Monthly 25th of the following month VAT UE PDF Quarterly 25th of the following month VAT UE PDF Monthly when required VAT UEK PDF Quarterly when required VAT UEK PDF Intrastat Monthly 10th day of the following month Intrastat Declaration XML Reverse Charge Listings Monthly 25th of the following month VAT 27 XML Quarterly 25th of the following month VAT 27 K XML Sales Invoice On Request from Authority The taxpayer has to generate and transfer a file not less than 3 days. JPK_FA VAT Books JPK VAT Monthly 25th of the following month JPK VAT XML

Polish VAT penalties

If there are misdeclarations or late fillings of Poland VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Penalties generally take the form of interest charged on the amounts of unpaid VAT. The interest rates are currently set at twice the Polish National Bank rate plus 2%. The rate charged must be a minimum of 8%.

The tax assessment period is five years from the end of the year in which a business was liable for VAT.

How are Polish VAT credits recovered?