Polish VAT Invoice Requirements
Polish VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Date of issuance and storage of Polish invoices
Polish VAT invoices must be issued no later than the 15th day of the month after the taxable supply. An invoice must not be issued more than 30 days before the supply of goods or completion of a service.
Invoices must be stored for five years. Poland, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Polish invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
- Date of issuance
- A unique, sequential number
- VAT number of the supplier
- Full address of the supplier and customer
- Full description of the goods or services provided
- Details of quantities of goods supplied and extent of services provided
- Unit price of goods or services exclusive of VAT
- A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
- Details of any discounts or rebates if not included in the unit price
- The net, taxable value of the supply
- The VAT rate(s) applied, and the amount of VAT at each rate
- Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply
- The total, gross value of the invoice
Need a fiscal representative in Poland?
Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
