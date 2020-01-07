Polish VAT Invoice Requirements

Polish VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements .

Polish VAT invoices must be issued no later than the 15th day of the month after the taxable supply. An invoice must not be issued more than 30 days before the supply of goods or completion of a service.

Invoices must be stored for five years. Poland, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.