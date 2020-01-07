Polish EC Sales Lists (ESL)

ESLs are filed in Poland on a monthly basis for goods once sales go over PLN250,000 per quarter for supplies or PLN50,000 for acquisitions. Otherwise, it is quarterly filings for goods. For services, the returns are filed quarterly. The filing date is the 25th of the month following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end. Paper submissions have an earlier deadline of the 15th of the month following the reporting period.

There may be a fine of up to PLN3,360 for late or incorrect filings. In addition, interest of 10% is charged on any VAT due.