Swiss VAT rates and VAT compliance

Switzerland sets its own VAT rates. It is not part of the European Union, so does not need to follow any of the guidance on rates (e.g. the standard rate of 15% or above). Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Switzerland must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Swiss tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Swiss VAT returns briefing.

Non-resident companies operating in Switzerland will have to follow the local rules on VAT invoicing, bookkeeping and tax rates. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Switzerland determines when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 30 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.