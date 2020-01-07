Phase 2 of the UK government's Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative for VAT started on 1 April 2021.

The new requirements include digital record-keeping and the tracking of digital journeys, with penalties for infringement and late filings.

MTD Phase 2 follows the April 2019 (Phase 1) requirements, where all UK VAT registered businesses over the registration threshold, were required to file returns via a new API interface with HMRC.

