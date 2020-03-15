+44 (0)1273 022400
According to the UK Making Tax Digital (MTD) VAT rules, ‘Functional Compatible Software’ is a single program or set of programs, products or software applications that are able to:
Where software is not able to perform all of the above requirements (for example a spreadsheet) it may be used in conjunction with other packages or bridging software to complete the digital journey. However, from 1 April 2021, no manual manipulation or copy and pasting may be used.
A digital link is an electronic or digital transfer or exchange of data between software programs, products and applications.
After 1 April 2021, where there is a transfer of VAT data between packages in the completion of the return, this must be done digitally without manual intervention. There must be digital links between the programs, apps etc., where there is any transfer, copy and pasting, recapture or modification of the data. Each piece of software must be digitally linked to create the digital journey.
Digital links may include:
Prior to 1 April 2021, HMRC provided a two-year digital link soft-landing. Until 31 March 2021, businesses were not required to have all digital links in place.
VAT return filings
The submission of the VAT return data, and any other supplementary data, must be via an API. This should be via API-enabled accounting software, but the following alternatives are acceptable:
