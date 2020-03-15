Where software is not able to perform all of the above requirements (for example a spreadsheet) it may be used in conjunction with other packages or bridging software to complete the digital journey. However, from 1 April 2021, no manual manipulation or copy and pasting may be used.

According to the UK Making Tax Digital (MTD) VAT rules, ‘Functional Compatible Software’ is a single program or set of programs, products or software applications that are able to:

A digital link is an electronic or digital transfer or exchange of data between software programs, products and applications.

After 1 April 2021, where there is a transfer of VAT data between packages in the completion of the return, this must be done digitally without manual intervention. There must be digital links between the programs, apps etc., where there is any transfer, copy and pasting, recapture or modification of the data. Each piece of software must be digitally linked to create the digital journey.

Digital links may include:

A digital link may include linked cells on spreadsheets

Emailing spreadsheet or similar data where it is then uploaded into other software for the return preparation

Transfers via memory sticks or similar portable device

XML and .CSV imports or exports

API transfers

But excludes ‘cut and paste’ manual process to move data

Excludes manual adjustments and consolidations of group returns in spreadsheets.

Prior to 1 April 2021, HMRC provided a two-year digital link soft-landing. Until 31 March 2021, businesses were not required to have all digital links in place.

VAT return filings

The submission of the VAT return data, and any other supplementary data, must be via an API. This should be via API-enabled accounting software, but the following alternatives are acceptable: