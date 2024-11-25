Get started
Get started

Making Tax Digital - software pilots and testing

In 2018, UK’s HMRC launched a series of test pilots for its new Making Tax Digital VAT filing process. Making Tax Digital goes live on 1 April 2019, and will require all UK VAT registered businesses to file their quarterly returns via HMRC’s API platform.

 

The pilot commenced on 11 April 2018. This is a private pilot, with a number of software providers being invited to test their solutions with HMRC and then receiving HMRC formal approval upon successful test filing.

 

HMRC has staggered the tax payer categories that may be tested in the following pilots:

Launch month

Tax payers category

Oct 2017

HMRC release application programming interfaces (APIs) which provide details of the data to be filed, and end points

Apr 2018 pilot launch

Private testing: Tax payers with the simplest returns. This means basic domestic sales and purchases for VAT trasactions

Nov 2018

Tax payers with EC dispatches and arrivals

Dec 2018

Public sector bodies with VAT filings

Early 2019

Public testing phase

Apr 2019

Launch with MTD filing requirements for all VAT payers above the VAT registration threshold
How Avalara can help with MTD

Other resources

Avalara Tax Changes 2024

This guide covers the essential steps ecommerce sellers need to take now that the UK has left the EU Customs Union and VAT regime to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.

International tax and compliance solutions

Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.

Avalara Cross-Border

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
More resources

Connect with Avalara for the content you need to do tax compliance right