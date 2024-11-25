Today, 88% of UK VAT returns are submitted by manually entering the totals of the nine boxes into the existing UK HMRC portal.

The major change in the MTD reforms will be digital filings of the quarterly (some large taxpayers are monthly) VAT returns for all taxpayers. MTD will require digital filings to a new HMRC API portal from one of three options with no manual copying or keying of figures: Enabled accounting or ERP software Bridging software API-enabled spreadsheet Many businesses who purchased accounting software will rely on their providers updating the packages with MTD-filing functionality. But for small businesses with manual or spreadsheet-based records, and large businesses with complex Excel-based prefiling consolidations, investment in the appropriate automation will be required.