+44 (0)1273 022400
UK VAT registered businesses over the VAT registration threshold under the Making Tax Digital (MTD) rules must keep and maintain relevant VAT records digitally within ‘functional compatible software’. This digital recordkeeping requirement was mandated on 1 April 2021, following the ending of 'soft-landing' first year phase of MTD. The requirements apply to the first complete VAT return from or after this date. This includes sales and purchase invoices with VAT. Accounting records not specific to VAT return requirements are not included in this.
The following data must be stored digitally to avoid penalties:
Adjustments may be recorded at the summary total level digitally. Individual adjustments need not be stored digitally.
+44 (0)1273 022400
Menu