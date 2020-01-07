UK EC Sales Lists (ESL)
With the UK now out of the EU VAT regime - what do you need to do keep your goods flowing, customers happy and import taxes minimised? Read Avalara’s free 2021 Brexit Survival guide for details on Brexit VAT and customs issues.
Following Brexit, UK VAT registered businesses are no longer required to complete EC Sales Lising unless it related to Northern Ireland Protocol transactions.
Need help with your UK VAT compliance?
Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
