UK import VAT duty deferment

If a non-resident company wishes to import goods into the UK, ordinarily it should register for UK VAT, and pay the UK import VAT and the appropriate duties immediately on import. It is also responsible for the appropriate customs duties.

The UK however offers an alternative, cash-flow friendly import VAT and duties deferment scheme. This enables the importer to defer the VAT and duties to the following month. It usually requires a bank guarantee, although there is a scheme to avoid this on the VAT element for regular importers.