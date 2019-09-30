Whitepapers > 2021 Brexit survival guide [updated]

2021 Brexit Survival Guide

With UK now out of the EU Customs Union and VAT regime, and a trade agreement done, what do you need to do keep your goods flowing, customers happy and import taxes minimised?

Download the 2021 Brexit Survival Guide [update]

Brexit survival guide

This guide, fully up-dated in January 2021, advises how companies can keep goods and services flowing, whilst avoiding hefty tax costs and a poor customer experience.

What's inside?

  • The new VAT and customs requirements for moving goods
  • VAT changes on services
  • Northern Ireland - the most complex European VAT regime?
  • Highlights of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Get your free download
