UK VAT rates and VAT compliance

Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in UK must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the UK tax authorities through a VAT filing: see UK VAT returns briefing.

United Kingdom has brought forward tax cuts and considers temporary UK VAT rate cut to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Once a foreign enterprise has received its UK VAT number, it will be obliged to follow the VAT Act. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in the UK determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 30 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.