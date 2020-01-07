Belgian VAT returns

The frequency of VAT reporting in Belgium depends on the level of trading. The default reporting period is monthly, however companies may apply to submit quarterly returns if their turnover is below EUR2.5m per annum. There are exceptions to this and monthly returns will required in the following circumstances:

turnover from supplies of computers, mobile phones, mineral oils, or motor vehicles exceeds EUR250,000 per annum and/or

turnover from intra-Community supplies exceeds EUR50,000 in the current, or any of the four preceding, quarters.

Businesses are also required to submit an annual sales list outlining domestic B2B supplies where the annual supply exceeds EUR250.