Belgian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Belgium, like all EU member countries, follows the EU VAT Directive on VAT compliance. However, it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Belgium must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Belgian tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Belgian VAT returns briefing.

When a non-resident company receives its Belgian VAT number, it must start to follow the local rules on compliance. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Belgium determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.