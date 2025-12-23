Now your business can send and receive enterprise-grade e-invoices to any U.S. businesses for free*.
BENEFITS
Enterprise-grade B2B e-invoicing is now available to every U.S. business and their trading partners.
Drive cost savings in your financial operations
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting enables businesses to streamline their billing processes, reducing the cost of sending and receiving e-invoices.
Complete interoperability
Connect to any trading partner or e-invoicing service provider in the DBNAlliance. You can even bring your own trading partners.
No cost for Avalara customers
Access to Avalara’s DBNAlliance Access Point for all U.S. B2B e-invoices and credit notes incurs no document, connector, or transaction fees*.
One integration. Full connectivity.
Works with our API or with Avalara-certified ERP connectors like Oracle, Microsoft, Workday, NetSuite, and more.
Single, unified global application
One user experience for all international mandates, domestic trading partners, or global networks such as Peppol or NemHandel.
Future-proof compliance to global mandates
Transact in new markets and adapt to the ever-changing global compliance landscape with ease with Avalara’s commitment to serving any market where there is an e-invoicing mandate. Additional costs may apply.
HOW IT WORKS
See how the solution manages the end-to-end compliance process in your business systems.
Seamlessly integrate Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting into your ERP, ecommerce, or other business system via prebuilt connectors or a comprehensive API.
Use the Avalara interface to register your entities on e-invoice exchange networks or tax authority platforms and activate mandate-specific workflows for easier e-invoicing.
Send billing data from your system to Avalara to validate, convert, and transmit it in requested e-invoice formats to tax authority platforms and exchange networks. Similarly, Avalara can receive incoming e-invoices and standardize them into a format usable by your system.
Video: Avalara E‑Invoicing and Live Reporting offers an intuitive interface for efficient management of your e‑invoicing needs.
