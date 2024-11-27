On November 5, 2024, the French tax authority DGFiP met with provisionally accredited and candidate Platform Dematerialisation Partners (PDPs) in Paris to update them after recently announcing that the public invoicing portal (PPF) would no longer function as a free exchange platform for domestic B2B electronic invoices.

During the meeting, the DGFiP reiterated that the Y model — where a company is obliged to both send an e-invoice to the customer and report the transaction to the DGFiP via the PPF — is maintained, using a PDP for both actions.

As explained in our previous article, the PPF will now only offer two types of services: recipient directory and data concentration. The free e-invoice exchange service was dropped due to build delays.

During the meeting, the accreditation service indicated that 99 PDP applications had been received so far. Of these, 72 have been provisionally accredited, 18 have been rejected, and nine are under review or awaiting completion.

The DGFiP and AIFE teams also presented the schedule of work envisaged with the PDPs: