On October 15, 2024, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) published guidance for implementing the country’s electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) mandate. The mandate, due to begin in January 2025, was one of various tax measures introduced in The Growth Opportunities Act endorsed by the German Bundesrat in March 2024.

E-invoicing refers to the process where invoices are issued, transmitted, and received in a structured electronic format that allows for electronic processing. However, the German guidelines list a number of different admissible formats companies can choose to use, as long as they comply with the EN 16931 series of standards, which ensures that the invoice data can be electronically processed:

The guidelines also allow several methods for transmitting e-invoices:

According to the previous administrative view, invoices had to be readable by the human eye. With the introduction of the mandatory e-invoice, the file must now be machine-readable.

For hybrid formats (e.g., ZUGFeRD), the structured data part takes precedence over the human-readable part in case of discrepancies.

Germany has taken a unique approach to compulsory electronic invoicing in not obliging companies to use accredited service providers, exchange networks, or a single format . But while companies are free to choose, this could also complicate the implementation of the reform.