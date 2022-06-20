E-invoicing in the U.S.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
45 minutes
E-invoicing is on the way.
Though currently there’s no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., enterprise-level organizations are finding the efficiencies gained through e-invoicing and automation are real, and could serve as a competitive advantage.
That’s not to say that e-invoicing isn’t coming to the United States. The Federal Reserve and the Business Payments Coalition (BPC) have embarked on an E-invoice Exchange Market Pilot, an initiative set up to enable U.S. companies to exchange B2B electronic invoices.
Join us on May 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. We’ll discuss the following topics:
- Why e-invoicing matters
- The e-invoicing journey — past, present, and future — both in the U.S. and globally
- An overview of and the latest updates on the U.S. E-invoice Exchange Market Pilot
- The benefits of e-invoicing
- What U.S. businesses can start doing now
About the speaker
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialized in analyzing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
