Though currently there’s no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., enterprise-level organizations are finding the efficiencies gained through e-invoicing and automation are real, and could serve as a competitive advantage.

That’s not to say that e-invoicing isn’t coming to the United States. The Federal Reserve and the Business Payments Coalition (BPC) have embarked on an E-invoice Exchange Market Pilot, an initiative set up to enable U.S. companies to exchange B2B electronic invoices.