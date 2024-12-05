Get started
Get started

E-invoicing in Italy

E-invoicing is mandatory for all VAT-registered businesses in Italy making business-to-government (B2G), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-customer (B2C) transactions. The mandates include non-resident businesses with a fixed establishment in Italy (such as an office or warehouse).  

 

All e-invoices in Italy must be issued and transmitted through the Sistema di Interscambio (SdI) — the official government platform operated by the Agenzia delle Entrate (Italian Revenue Agency). E-invoices must be in the structured FatturaPA XML format.

 

The supplier of the goods and/or services generates an e-invoice in the FatturaPA XML format then sends it to the SdI. The SdI then validates the format and content, applies a timestamp, and delivers the e-invoice to the buyer. 

 

An Italian e-invoice must include: 

 

  • Seller VAT ID and address
  • Buyer VAT ID and address
  • Description of the goods and/or services
  • VAT rate and taxable amount
  • Unique invoice number 
  • Invoice issue date
  • Payment terms
  • Total invoice amount

 

A digital signature remains optional for B2B e-invoices, though it is recommended as best practice by the Italian authorities. B2G e-invoices must be electronically signed. 

 

Italian businesses issuing e-invoices to foreign businesses or receiving e-invoices from foreign businesses were previously required to declare them to the Italian Agenzia delle Entrate through the Esterometro — a system for tax declaration of foreign invoices. These invoices must now be declared through the SdI, typically by the 15th of the month following the transaction. 

Mandate exemptions

Italian businesses issuing invoices to foreign businesses or individuals who are not resident or fiscally established in Italy are exempt from Italian e-invoicing mandates. However, such businesses must report the invoices they issue by sending an e-invoice to the SdI so the Italian authorities can review and record the transaction data.

 

Certain healthcare services are also exempt from e-invoicing mandates.

Noncompliance penalties

Businesses could face a penalty of between 5% and 10% of the transaction amount for failing to issue an e-invoice or issuing an incorrect e-invoice, and fines of between €250 and €2,000 for late submission. Repeated or intentional violations may lead to stricter tax audits. 

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Other resources

Avalara Tax Changes 2024

This guide covers the essential steps ecommerce sellers need to take now that the UK has left the EU Customs Union and VAT regime to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.

International tax and compliance solutions

Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.

Avalara Cross-Border

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
More resources

Connect with Avalara for the content you need to do tax compliance right

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1