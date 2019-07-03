Mexico mandated the use of e-invoices and live reporting to the tax authorities in 2011 for large taxpayers. It was extended to all businesses in 2014. Previously, invoice issuance was paper, but controlled on government-licensed printers.

The process is designed around the Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet (CFDI) electronic invoice, made up of an XML file and a PDF readable version. This is digitally certified by the Mexican Servicio de Administracion Trinutaria, SAT.