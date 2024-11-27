E-invoicing in Turkey

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Turkey. All suppliers issuing invoices to public sector entities must do so via the Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı (GİB) portal, in UBL‑TR 1.2 XML format. E-invoices must be digitally signed and transmitted for validation before delivery to the government.
Business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing is mandatory in Turkey for businesses with an annual turnover exceeding TRY 3 million. These businesses must issue all invoices via e‑Fatura. There are also sector-based thresholds in Turkey: ecommerce, real estate, and construction companies, and professional intermediaries must also comply with the mandate if their annual turnover exceeds TRY 500,000.
Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-invoicing is mandatory in Turkey under certain conditions, using the e-Arşiv Fatura system — part of the broader digital invoicing framework overseen by the GİB. Businesses must use e‑Arşiv Fatura if:
If below these thresholds, traditional (paper) invoices may be used for B2C transactions.
E-invoices issued via e‑Arşiv Fatura must be in UBL-TR 1.2 XML format and include a digital signature and QR code. Submission must be reported to GİB within 24 hours of issuance. Both the issuer and the recipient must also digitally archive the invoice for 10 years.
Failure to issue or receive e-invoices properly is considered a special irregularity in Turkey. Penalties include a fine of 10% of the invoice value or missing amount, plus a minimum tax penalty of TRY 2,200. Both issuer and recipient can be held liable if they fail to issue or receive invoices in the correct format or timeframe.
