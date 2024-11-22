E-invoicing in Australia

For business-to-government (B2G) transactions, the Australian government has mandated that all Commonwealth agencies must be capable of receiving Peppol e-invoices. Under the government’s Supplier Pay On-Time or Pay Interest Policy, agencies must pay e-invoices within five days of receipt.

Suppliers to government agencies must use e-invoicing-capable software that can connect to the Peppol network. Businesses must obtain an Australian Business Number (ABN), which acts as the address for e-invoicing.