Australian GST compliance and rates

Once registered, companies are required to file periodic GST returns, known as Business Activity Statements (‘BAS’). The frequency of these depends on the trader’s turnover, and is determined at the time of registration.

The BAS lists all of the company's transactions relating to the supply of the relevant goods or services.

Any GST due should be paid simultaneously with the filing of the BAS return.

In the case of a tax credit (where the GST incurred by the company exceeds the GST charged on its sales in the reporting period), documentary proof related to the transactions is often requested by the tax office.