Taiwan mandated online Government Uniform Invoices (GUIs) at the start of 2019. This includes non-resident VAT registered businesses.



The government issues VAT registered businesses with GUI numbers every two months. These are based on:

Type of invoice (B2B; B2C; or Cash Register);

Location of the business; and

Month of issuance. There is a paper version, which are printed by the state, and physically delivered to businesses for their completion and issuance. However, paper-based GUI's are only available to businesses registered prior to 2017, and are being phased out.

The online upload deadlines for eGUIs vary:

B2C: 2 days after the issuance of the invoice

B2B: 7 days after the issuance of the invoice

GUI's may be submitted directly to the tax authorities in two ways: