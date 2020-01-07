Taiwanese invoice rules
Invoice date of issue and storage
Tax payers must provide a special Government Uniform Invoice at the time of supply, or cash advance if sooner.
VAT invoices should show the following information:
- Name, including trading name, and address of supplier and customer
- VAT number of the supplier and customer
- Date of invoice
- Description, including quantities/weights etc, of the taxable supplies
- Taxable amount, VAT added, gross amount
- Foreign currency invoices should include the FX rate applied
