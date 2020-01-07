Taiwanese VAT rates and compliance
Taiwanese VAT and GBRT rates
There are a range of VAT and Gross Business Receipts Tax (GBRT):
Taiwan VAT rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|5%
|Standard
|All other taxable goods and services
|0%
|Zero
|Exports and related services; some goods and services associated with international transportation
|0%
|Exempt
|Basic foodstuffs; sale of land; and a range of financial instruments
|0.1%
|GBRT
|Agriculture
|1%
|GBRT
|Small enterprises; reinsurance premiums
|5%
|GBRT
|Financial services
|15%
|GBRT
|Entertainment services at restaurants or nightclubs
VAT compliance
As a tax payer, VAT registered business must comply with the rules and record keeping requirements of the VAT Act. This includes invoice format and records. VAT invoices and records must be stored for at least seven years. Records may be stored electronically.
Time of supply
The period the VAT is due – time of supply or tax point – is generally at the time of delivery or cash payment of the goods. For services, it is the time of cash settlement. For installment payments, the VAT is due at the corresponding time of each payment. VAT on advance payments are only liable when the delivery is performed.
Import VAT is due at the time of clearing the goods into Taiwan through customs.
