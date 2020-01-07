Taiwanese VAT on e-services
Taiwan introduced VAT on electronic services providers to consumers by non-resident providers from May 2017. Domestic providers have been required to levy the indirect tax since May 2014.
Electronic services liable to Taiwanese VAT
Income from services subject to the consumption tax include:
- Online games
- Videos
- Music
- E-books
- Newspapers/journals
- Apps
- Membership websites
- Software and related hosting services
Taiwanese e-service provider VAT registrations
Non-residents are required to register in Taiwan when they pass the annual VAT registration threshold – NTD $480,000 per annum (approximately €13,700). The provider may VAT register through the Ministry of Finance’s web portal.
Information required includes:
- Company certificate of incorporation
- Country of residence
- Tax identification number
- Company contacts details
- Bank account details
- Date of commencement of services
- Tax Agent details, if applicable
Alternatively, VAT payers may use a local tax agent to register and file on their behalf.
Penalties for non-compliance will be between NTD3,000 and NTD30,000
Taiwanese e-service provider VAT compliance
The Ministry of Finance has indicated that providers will be excused from providing compliant invoices until 1 January 2019. In Taiwan, invoices with secure numbering are issued by the government for VAT registered business to use. This is done on a 2-month basis.
Returns must be submitted every two months, and the due date is the 15th of the month following the reporting period end.

