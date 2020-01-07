Philippines VAT

The Philippines implemented a Value Added Tax (VAT) regime on 1 January 1988, replacing a range of sales and turnover taxes. The VAT system follows the OECD-model, with tax due and reclaimable throughout the production chain until the final consumer.

VAT in the Philippines is administered by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

VAT liability and obligation to register

VAT is due on the sale, exchange or lease of goods, property or services by a taxable person. This includes the use or other transfer of intangible assets. It is generally the responsibility of the vendor to determine, collect and remit to the Bureau of Internal Revenue the correct VAT. The exceptions are non-resident sellers or supplies to government institutions, where a withholding VAT scheme applies.

