Vietnam

VAT is charged by any taxable persons (companies and individuals) providing goods or services in Vietnam.

VAT registration thresholds

Companies trading or importing into Vietnam are expected to register for VAT immediately upon receiving a business licence.  There is no registration threshold.

Vietnamese VAT rate

The standard VAT rate in Vietnam is 10%.  There is a 5% reduced VAT rate on certain foodstuffs and a range of exempt goods and services as well as imports.

Vietnam VAT Compliance

Monthly VAT fillings should generally be submitted by the 20th of the month following the reporting period.  Annual reports may also be required.

Tax invoices must be issued, but electronic invoices are not yet acceptable.  Invoices are controlled by the Ministry of Finance.  There is a facility for the use of the ‘reverse charge’.  VAT Grouping in Vietnam There is currently no provision for VAT Grouping in Vietnam.

Vietnam VAT rates

RateTypeWhich goods or services
15%HigherLuxury goods
10%StandardAll other taxable goods and services
5%ReducedBasic foodstuffs; transport; medical equipment; agricultural production and services
0%ZeroOverseas construction; exports and associated services; agricultural equipment; fertilizers; animal feed

Non-resident traders in Vietnam

Non-resident companies have special rules, rates and options for accounting for VAT (‘FCWT’).  It is possible for the foreign company to elect to register for VAT as a non-resident – however there is also a mechanism for the customer to withhold the VAT on behalf of the foreign supplier.

Click for free Vietnamese VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Vietnam VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America