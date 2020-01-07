UPDATE: GST has been set at zero from 1 June 2018, to be replaced by a Sales Tax on 1 September 2018.

Malaysia reintroduced its sales and service tax (SST) indirect sales tax from 1 September 2018. It replaced the 6% Goods and Services Tax (GST) consumption tax, which was suspended on 1 June 2018. GST was only introduced in April 2015.

SST is administered by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD).