Unlike the previous GST, businesses will not be able to recover the SST they are charged on B2B supplies from their own vendors for goods. This will produce a compounding of the tax through the supply chain and goods provided between companies. SST on services is only charged at the final point of consumption, so there is no recoverability issue.

Exports are zero-rated for SST, and exporters will be able to make reclaims of SST suffered under certain circumstances.